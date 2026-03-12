UK to cooperate on anti-human smuggling on Belgian coast

Illustration image shows a presentation of the material seized by the FGP federal police Oost-Vlaanderen at the arrest of a gang involved in human smuggling with small boats, Friday 05 August 2022, in Gent. Credit: Belga / Jonas D'Hollander

The United Kingdom and Belgium will strengthen cooperation to combat human smuggling along the Belgian coast.

Recent months have seen a sharp increase in crossings by migrants using small boats in this area. Police intercept smugglers and migrants daily, highlighting the growing scale of the problem.

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin visited a police operation in Adinkerke near De Panne to assess the issue firsthand. British Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum Alex Norris joined him during the visit.

The ministers aim to improve joint efforts between the two countries to tackle human smuggling and curb migrant crossings effectively.

Related News