Belgian Pension Minister's words about gender pension gap spark controversy

Jan Jambon, Belgian minister of finances and pensions. Credit: Belga

Anger over Belgium's planned pension reform has intensified following controversial statements by Pensions Minister Jan Jambon. The minister's comments about women needing to change their behaviour have further fuelled protests against the government's pension plans.

The reform, proposed by the federal government led by Bart De Wever, aims to make the pension system more financially sustainable. One key measure is a "pension penalty" that would reduce benefits for people who take early retirement without having worked for a sufficient number of years.

Critics argue that the rules could affect women more than men. In Belgium, women are much more likely to work part-time and interrupt their careers for care responsibilities, which often means they accrue fewer pension rights.

Regarding the reform, Jambon said that people would adapt to the new system and suggested that women could work more full-time in the future. His comments drew fierce criticism from trade unions, opposition parties and women's organisations.

Experts also warn that the reform could widen the existing pension gap between men and women in the short term. Women already receive lower pensions on average because they are more likely to work part-time or take career breaks.

Trade unions say these concerns have increased frustration among workers and contributed to the mobilisation of protesters for the national protest in Brussels. Organisers expect tens of thousands of people to take part in the march to demand changes to pension schemes and broader social policy.

However, Jambon dismisses the criticism and argues that reform is inevitable. He says the pension system must change to remain affordable in the long term, given the ageing of the Belgian population. The minister also emphasises that certain career breaks, such as parental leave, sick leave and care leave, will continue to count towards pension rights.

According to the government, the aim is not to disadvantage women, but to encourage everyone to build a longer and more stable career. In the long term, Jambon believes that higher labour participation could even help to reduce the pension gap between men and women.

The controversy reflects broader concerns about the government's reform agenda. Trade union leaders argue that workers are being asked to work longer, while facing more flexible working conditions and less social protection. According to the trade unions, the pension reform has become a symbol of what they describe as a broader erosion of social rights.

The debate has also increased political pressure ahead of the parliamentary vote on the pension bill later this year. Some parties and civil society organisations are calling for adjustments to protect part-time workers and give greater recognition to care work.

