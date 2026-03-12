Belgium launches financial education week initiative for schools

Credit: Unsplash.com

Money Week begins on Monday in schools across the country, aiming to educate 190,000 pupils on financial topics.

The initiative is led by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) through its Wikifin programme, focused on financial education.

This year’s emphasis is on budget management, which the FSMA says is increasingly essential due to the rise of new payment methods like smartphone payments and "Buy Now, Pay Later" apps.

From 16 to 22 March, primary and secondary school students will participate in engaging activities designed to teach them key financial principles, including the idea that each euro can only be spent once.

