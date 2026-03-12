Belgian institute warns public about scams on online trading platforms

Trading. Credit: Unsplash

The Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) has issued a warning about fraudulent online trading platforms that entice investors with promises of quick and easy profits.

These platforms, according to the FSMA, often involve well-organised scams that can lead to significant financial losses.

Fraudsters employ various tactics to target potential victims, including fake advertisements featuring celebrities, fraudulent websites, fake social media profiles, deceptive messages claiming to have been sent by mistake, invitations to join trading groups, or referral offers for seemingly lucrative investment opportunities.

The FSMA has identified several websites that have connected consumers to fraudulent trading platforms. These include Blackrose Finbitnex , Dexlink and Repère Dexlink, FlandrexBit (flandrexbit.com), Fyronex Driftor GPT. The FSMA strongly advises against engaging with many other popular trading platforms.

