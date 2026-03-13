Belgium's €4 billion meal voucher market gets a new challenger

Meal vouchers. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Federal Economy Ministry has officially recognised a Brussels-based company as the fourth provider of meal vouchers on the national market.

Payflip, that is, joins Edenred, Monizze and Pluxee in a sector valued at nearly €4 billion each year. The newcomer says it aims to "energise" the market by removing transaction fees for merchants.

According to Payflip, the meal voucher sector has seen little change over the past 15 years, leading to limited innovation and opaque pricing structures.

CEO Maura Nachtergaele said meal vouchers remain the most widely used non-statutory benefit in Belgium, yet the technology behind them and their cost models have barely evolved.

She said the licence would allow Payflip to modernise the system and make it more accessible and user-friendly.

Unlike its competitors, Payflip plans to charge employers a fixed monthly fee, regardless of the number of transactions or the total value of the vouchers issued.

Rival providers typically apply volume-based charges or transaction percentage fees.

The company also says merchants will face no costs when accepting the vouchers.

The rollout of Payflip's meal vouchers is expected in the second half of 2026. Employees will be able to use them at any business accepting Mastercard, either through a physical card or via Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Founded in 2020, the company already provides more than 50,000 employees with services including bike leasing, insurance, mobility budgets and other non-statutory benefits.

