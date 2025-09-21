'Certain discounts' may disappear as energy bills fall, says Flemish socialists leader

Vooruit's chairman Conner Rousseau is pictured at a meeting of Flemish socialist party Vooruit, socialist social insurance company Solidaris and socialist trade union ABVV, on the eve of the first of May, Labour Day, the International Workers' Day, in Brussels, on Wednesday 30 April 2025. Credit: Belga

Belgian political leader Conner Rousseau has suggested scrapping certain discounts, like the controversial ‘fridge voucher’, if energy bills are reduced.

Rousseau, head of the Vooruit party, made the statement on Sunday during an interview on De Zevende Dag on VRT 1. However, he stressed that free school meals—one of his party’s key initiatives—should remain untouched.

The Flemish government is currently negotiating its 2026 budget, facing a challenge to save €1.5 billion and balance the books by 2027. Rousseau expressed optimism that an agreement would be reached before Monday afternoon, when the Septemberverklaring (September Declaration) is scheduled.

Vooruit aims to protect the purchasing power and healthcare access of Flemish citizens while ensuring a fair distribution of burdens. Rousseau called for “political courage” to make socially responsible decisions.

He suggested Vooruit’s Energy Minister, Melissa Depraetere, might agree to eliminate specific discounts, such as vouchers for purchasing fridges and freezers, if she successfully reduces energy bills as part of the budget plan.

Free, healthy school meals, a flagship promise of Vooruit’s campaign, are off-limits for cuts, according to Rousseau. He defended the programme, citing its relatively low cost and significant benefits, including better academic performance and improved health among children.

Rousseau dismissed concerns over the €70 million budget for this initiative not yet being fully spent this year. He explained that the programme is in its early stages and undergoing refinement, including a second call for funding. “Give us time to roll out the system and consult with people on the ground to see how we can improve it,” he said.

