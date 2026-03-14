Cherry Blossom Festival starts in largest Japanese garden in Belgium

Credit: Japanse Garden Hasselt/Facebook

Spring is in the air, and cherry-blossom season has started. Brussels residents who want to see over 200 trees in pink bloom at the same time in the largest Japanese garden in Europe do not have to go far: a train ride to Hasselt will do.

Every year, people in Japan eagerly count down to the cherry blossom season – an event that is broadcast both on television and on the radio.

The Japanese garden in the city of Hasselt (Limburg province) shares the same tradition. Every year, the organisation and the public look forward to the time when the 225 cherry trees turn the garden pink. On their website, a livestream shows how the garden changes day by day.

This year, the garden officially opened its doors on 1 March, allowing visitors to enjoy the first signs of blossom. However, how far the cherry trees have come into bloom (or whether they bloom at all) by then depends entirely on the weather.

Now, after more than a week of warm and sunny weather at the start of the month, the time has finally come: the Cherry Blossom Festival (or "Hanami," which means "flower viewing" in Japanese) is starting.

Due to the large crowds in previous years, the number of daily visitors will be limited from this year. This, the organisation hopes, will make for "a more enjoyable visit for everyone."

Phases of life

The cherry tree, or Sakura (桜), holds deep significance in Japanese culture: cherry blossoms symbolise the transience of life. Their fleeting bloom reminds people to cherish their lives and those closest to them.

Cherry blossoms also play an important social role in Japan. They bloom at a time when people bid farewell to one phase of life and begin another – linked to the social system in which the country's academic and financial year ends in March and begins in April.

At that time, people gather beneath the cherry blossom trees to enjoy the beauty of the blossoms. By sharing the same moving emotions, the cherry blossoms bring people closer together.

Despite the fact that the Japanese garden in Hasselt is the largest in Europe, it is still quite small. It was created in the early 1990s by a team of skilled Japanese gardeners who landscaped the modest site with a flowing river, small hill, waterfall, tea house and even a pebbly beach.

At weekends – usually the busiest days – visitors who want to enjoy a picnic in the garden can buy food and drinks from plenty of stalls, but are also free to bring their own snacks. Those who prefer to visit in peace and quiet might prefer planning a visit during the week.

Visitors who want to be sure of a spot can book online. Buying a ticket at the entrance on the day is possible, but there is a chance that tickets for that day will have sold out.

The festival runs from 14 March to 19 April. More information and tickets can be found here.

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