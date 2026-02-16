Japan lifts restrictions on imports of Belgian beef

Illustration picture shows a supermarket beef steak being baked in a pan, Friday 16 November 2018. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Japan has lifted its import restrictions on Belgian beef, effective since 10 February, which marks a breakthrough for Belgian farmers.

The decision follows years of negotiations between the Belgian and Japanese governments.

It signals Japan’s recognition of the high-quality standards and strict health measures of Belgian beef production.

Belgian Minister of Agriculture David Clarinval (MR) lauded the move as a “milestone” that opens new trade opportunities for the country’s agricultural sector.

Clarnival emphasised that Japan’s demanding market aligns well with the attributes of Belgian beef, which will now be better positioned to demonstrate its superior quality.

This development is part of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, a free-trade deal which came into force in 2019.

Under this agreement, tariffs on Belgian beef entering Japan have been gradually reduced, enhancing its market competitiveness.

