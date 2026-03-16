Dutch fishermen find safe belonging to Belgian woman 14 years after it was stolen

The safe was found in a Dutch waterway. Credit: politie.nl

A pair of magnet fisherman made an unusual discovery in a Dutch waterway earlier this month: a safe which was stolen from a Belgian home 14 years ago.

According to PZC News, magnet fishermen Peter Das and Leigh Webber made the discovery in a waterway between Middelburg and Oost-Souburg in the Dutch province of Zeeland. They used a crane to hoist the safe out of the water.

When they prised the safe open, they found coins, passports, bank cards, cameras and a stamp collection inside. Using the passports and bank cards, Das contacted police in Ghent, who confirmed the safe had been stolen from a Belgian woman in 2012.

Das told PZC that some items, including wedding rings, were missing from the safe. “The jewellery boxes we found were empty," he said. "The combination lock was already open. The valuable items were probably removed earlier. At least, we did not take them.

"Once items are out of the water, decomposition accelerates. For the Belgian lady, this is dramatic. Now she has it back. The story is complete.”

Dutch police confirmed that the contents have been returned to the rightful owner and said the items "hold great emotional value" for her.

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