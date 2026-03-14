Conveyor belt seriously injures factory worker in Ghent

Glass fragments on the conveyor belt

A production operator, aged 29, was involved in a serious workplace accident at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent during the night from Friday to Saturday.

He became trapped between a conveyor belt, but was freed and taken to hospital, where initial reports suggest he is not in a life-threatening condition. Unconfirmed sources indicate he lost his lower arm in the incident.

ArcelorMittal confirmed the accident and stated that the victim was hospitalised and remains stable. “Our primary concern is for the victim and his family. We are also providing psychological support for colleagues affected by the incident,” the company said.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of East Flanders has appointed a workplace safety expert to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident. In parallel, the company has launched its own internal analysis to determine the cause.

No further details about the incident have been disclosed at this time.

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