Flemish mayor passes condolences after tragic chalet fire

A severe chalet fire claimed the lives of two children aged six and eight on Saturday evening, 14 March 2026, in As. The mother and a third child were taken to the hospital with injuries. BELGA PHOTO PINO MISURACA

Two children, aged six and eight, have died in a fire that broke out in a caravan in the Belgian town of As, while an 18-month-old girl remains in critical condition.

The fire occurred late Saturday evening in a caravan behind a house on J.F. Kennedy Street. Three children were inside when the blaze started.

According to initial investigations, witnesses heard two loud bangs before the caravan caught fire. Neighbours and the children’s mother managed to rescue two of the children.

A six-year-old girl died at the scene despite resuscitation efforts. During the firefighting operation, emergency services discovered her body inside the burnt-out caravan.

An eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. The youngest child, a girl of 18 months, remains hospitalised.

The mother, a 28-year-old woman from As, and a 33-year-old man from Ghent sustained burns. The mother has since been discharged from hospital.

The mayor of As, Tom Seurs, expressed his condolences and spoke of the community’s grief. “It is a tragedy for the family, their loved ones, and indeed the entire community. We are doing everything we can to support them,” he said.

One of the victims attended the local school, and the school director was informed to ensure classmates receive support. “It will be a difficult time for everyone involved,” the mayor added.

The local police have notified the Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators, including forensic experts specialising in fires, have been tasked with examining the cause of the blaze.

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