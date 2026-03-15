Antwerp police collects over €50,000 during traffic check

Police check during a BOB campaign. Credit: Belga

During a traffic operation in Antwerp’s Kiel district, local police, the Flemish tax authority, and customs collected over €60,000 in unpaid fines and taxes.

Officers checked 346 individuals and 272 vehicles, beginning with a stationary checkpoint on Abdijstraat before expanding to mobile inspections in the area.

89 drivers underwent breathalyser tests, resulting in one positive case. That individual’s licence was revoked for 15 days.

Police revoked 11 additional licences for offences such as mobile phone use while driving and excessive speeding. A total of 159 administrative penalties were issued for violations like illegal parking. Additionally, officers filed 58 reports and levied 37 fines.

The Flemish tax authority recovered approximately €43,000 in overdue payments during the operation, while customs collected over €20,000. In one case, a vehicle was confiscated after its owner failed to immediately settle a €20,000 debt.

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