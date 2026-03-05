Police seize over 17 kg of cocaine in Schaerbeek

Illustrative image. Credit: NIDA

Two people have been arrested after over 17 kg of cocaine and 2.6 kg of cannabis were found in a car in Schaerbeek.

The drugs were discovered during a police road check on Monday, when officers flagged a suspicious car. Police seized the car and detained the driver.

Following the car search, police conducted a raid at the suspect's home. There, they uncovered €1,150 in cash and three mobile phones, which were confiscated. A second suspect was arrested as a result of the investigation.

Both suspects were handed over to the Public Prosecutor and presented to an investigating judge.

They were charged with drug possession with intent to sell and placed under an arrest warrant.

