Payconiq by Bancontact changes its name from Monday

Illustration shows the new logo pictured during the unveiling of the strategic brand identity overhaul of Bancontact Payconiq Company and presentation of the new name of the Payconiq By Bancontact app, on Thursday 06 November 2025, in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The e-payment app Payconiq by Bancontact has been renamed Bancontact Pay as of Monday, with the transition taking place seamlessly through an automatic update.

The name change is part of a wider rebranding effort by Bancontact Company, Belgium’s e-payment leader, aiming to consolidate its products under the single brand Bancontact.

CEO Nathalie Vandepeute emphasised that the app, used by two million people, remains intact, only changing its name and branding. Contrary to speculation, it is not being replaced by Wero, the pan-European payment solution.

The rebranding includes a new logo and colour scheme, but all existing app functionalities—such as QR code payments in stores, between friends, online, and within apps—will remain the same, according to Bancontact Company.

For online payments, three new labels are introduced depending on the payment method: “Bancontact Pay” for mobile app-based transactions, “Bancontact Card” for debit card payments (including card reader-enabled payments), and “Bancontact One Click” for payments where card data has already been saved with a merchant.

New logos & materials

In stores, the pink Payconiq stickers will be replaced with blue ones displaying a QR code that supports both Bancontact Pay and Wero payments.

Consumers can use banking apps or the Bancontact Pay app to scan these QR codes, as they currently do.

Merchants will now find their offerings consolidated under Bancontact Pro, replacing the Payconiq Go app. This app enables QR code-based payments directly via the merchant’s phone, aligning with the automatic migration that occurred in December.

From Monday onwards, merchants will receive updated visual materials, including the new stickers and promotional signage to indicate they accept Bancontact Pay and Wero payments. The rollout aims to cover all 80,000 merchants within a week.

Bancontact Company had an agreement to use the Payconiq brand until the end of 2026 but decided to expedite the rebranding to leverage the strong recognition of its homegrown Bancontact name. CEO Nathalie Vandepeute highlighted Bancontact’s deep presence in daily Belgian life, with 18 million cards issued and broad integration into banking apps.

Data not for sale?

The company also stressed its local governance and adherence to EU regulations, assuring users that their personal data will not be commercialised. "We are a Belgian company with decision-making power, unaffected by geopolitical disruptions, ensuring local and European sovereignty," Vandepeute stated.

In addition to focusing on Bancontact solutions, the company will distribute Wero to former Payconiq merchants, ensuring it complements the local offerings without causing market setbacks, particularly given Belgium’s leadership in mobile payment adoption.

Nearly half of Belgians (48%) used QR code payments in 2025, up from 42% in 2024. Mobile transactions now account for 21% of the company’s 2.5 billion annual transactions—a figure that has grown almost eightfold since 2019. Furthermore, mobile is already the platform for 88% of Bancontact’s online transactions.

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