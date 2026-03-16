UN climate chief urges Europe to move away from fossil fuels

United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell speaks during a new conference in Istanbul on February 12, 2026, ahead of United Nations's COP31 climate conference in November. Credit: Belga / AFP

The UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, warned on Monday in Brussels against Europe’s dependency on fossil fuels and urged a faster shift towards renewables.

Speaking at a summit on sustainable growth, Stiell cautioned that reliance on imported fossil fuels would keep Europe trapped in an endless cycle of crises.

He stressed that households and industries bear the financial burden of this dependency.

Oil and gas prices have surged amid the Middle East conflict, raising fears of another energy crisis similar to the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Higher energy prices could fuel inflation and hamper economic growth in the coming months.

Stiell highlighted that fossil fuel dependence undermines national security and sovereignty, replacing them with growing costs and vulnerabilities.

He noted that Europe’s reliance on fossil fuel imports outweighs that of nearly all other major economies, costing over €420 billion in 2024 alone.

Several proposals to address the fossil fuel crisis have suggested prolonging reliance on these energy sources, which Stiell condemned as counterproductive.

He described such measures as "illusory", arguing that renewable energy deployment is safer, cheaper, and more efficient. According to him, history shows that fossil fuel crises are bound to recur.

Stiell underscored that renewables could insulate Europe from global upheavals and free it from the politics of power struggles. He emphasised their ability to address citizens’ priorities, such as energy security, well-paying jobs, improved health, and reduced living costs.

While some EU Member States have recently called for reforms to the carbon market (EU Emissions Trading System, ETS) to tackle industrial competitiveness challenges, Stiell voiced support for the system.

He argued that it drives investment and innovation, helping European businesses lead the charge in clean industries and sustainable growth.

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