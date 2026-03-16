Gradual resumption of flights at Dubai Airport after drone attack

Dubai marina. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Air traffic at Dubai International Airport resumed partially on Monday after a fuel tank fire caused by a drone-related incident.

The airport operator said flights to and from DXB are gradually restarting for certain destinations following a temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure.

Dubai authorities stated on the social media platform X that "an incident involving a drone near Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks."

Later, Dubai’s press office confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and that no casualties were reported.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension of flights as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, according to another statement shared on X.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic and the main hub of Emirates airline, has been heavily impacted since the start of the US-Israeli operation against Iran on 28 February.

Retaliatory attacks by Iran have significantly disrupted operations in the UAE and neighbouring Gulf states hosting US forces.

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