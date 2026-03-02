Thousands of Belgians stranded in Middle East as Foreign Minister urges patience

Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) arrives for a meeting to discuss the budget, Monday 03 November 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Around 26,000 Belgians, including dual nationals, are currently in countries affected by the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has said.

Speaking on RTBF's morning radio show La Première, Prévot said approximately 2,450 Belgian tourists are in the region, with about half of them in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Many are unable to leave after airspace across parts of the Middle East was closed.

"They will have to be patient," the minister said, adding that Belgian authorities remain in close contact with embassies in the region. Citizens are encouraged to register with the diplomatic services so they can be informed when options become available.

"We are studying all possible options, but for the moment, evacuations are not possible," he said.

Prévot also acknowledged that the recent US and Israeli strike on Iran was not in line with international law, while arguing it could be justified on global security grounds.

As a defender of international law, Belgium must recognise that "the way the US-Israeli action was carried out on Saturday does not correspond to its standards," he said.

At the same time, he pointed to the Iranian regime's record of repression and the tens of thousands of deaths it has caused. International law exists to protect people's rights and freedoms, he said, adding that Iran could not be described as a "model pupil".

"The reality of principles must be confronted with the principle of reality," Prévot argued. After years of failed diplomatic efforts to halt Iran’s ballistic and nuclear programmes, action was needed to prevent wider regional escalation.

Asked whether the strike could be justified in the name of international security, he replied: "I believe so," while stressing that military intervention must remain a last resort when diplomacy fails.

He called for de-escalation, respect for international law and a swift return to diplomatic efforts.

