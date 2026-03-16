Belgium holding talks with oil and gas industry over high prices

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Consultations are once again taking place between the Federal Government and the oil and gas industry on high prices in international markets due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

As a result, new maximum prices for petrol, diesel or fuel oil cannot be set for the time being, says the Ministry of the Economy.

At the end of last week, there was already an intervention in fuel oil prices. The correction mechanism to protect consumers against excessive price increases was weakened.

That means that consumers pay a little more for fuel oil, but the traders – who said they had to work at a loss because of the price increases – can improve their margins.

This intervention would be evaluated during the consultation. It is not immediately clear whether other measures can be expected.

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