Brussels bin collectors announce three-day strike this week

Credit: The Brussels Times

A three-day bin strike notice has been issued by the unions representing rubbish collectors in Brussels. The strike will begin on Wednesday 18 March, and end on Friday 20 March.

The maintenance of rubbish collection's essential activities will be maintained under special conditions on Wednesday.

Waste management operator Bruxelles Propreté is asking residents to only leave out orange and green trash bags.

"Importantly, blue and yellow bags should therefore not be taken out this week," the operator said.

This collection plan will apply from this Wednesday, March 18, to the entire Brussels-Capital Region.

All catch-up efforts will focus exclusively on white, orange and green bags, identified as priorities for various reasons, including health considerations.

The company stresses that if blue or yellow bags were to be left despite instructions, they would remain on the pavement until the following week.

Although the company's management respects the right to strike, it expressed concern about the consequences that this union action will have on the inhabitants of the capital for several days.

"The company's management remains, as has always been the case, fully available to continue discussions with union representatives, in a constructive and transparent framework," says Bruxelles Propreté.

In some Brussels municipalities there is also a rubbish bag backlog, with some yellow bags still on the street since last Thursday’s national strike.

Brussels-Propreté will update all additional information through its various information channels: its website, and his social networks.

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