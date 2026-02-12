Rubbish bags litter the streets as refuse collectors go on strike in Brussels

White waste bags. Credit: Belga

Due to various trade union actions against the federal government, refuse collections were disrupted on Thursday, resulting in many rubbish bags not being collected, Bruxelles-Propreté/Net Brussel announced on Thursday.

The service is organising several catch-up rounds on Friday to ensure that rubbish collection is still carried out.

More than 63% of waste collection rounds have been completed. However, in many streets, rubbish has been left lying around. Parts of Forest, Ixelles and Saint-Gilles, among others, have been affected, where 40% to 80% of white bags (residual waste) have not been collected.

Certain parts of the city of Brussels were also not served by waste collection on Thursday, particularly in and around Laeken and Louise. Anderlecht was less severely affected.

As regards the collection of yellow bags (paper and cardboard), the same areas suffered to a similar extent from partial collections. As regards garden waste and food waste (orange and green bags), only Saint-Gilles was affected, where a third of collections were not carried out.

Additional disruption may follow in the following areas: City of Brussels (around Rue Belliard), Koekelberg, Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean and Schaerbeek.

Related News