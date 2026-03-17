Why an Irish pub is still the perfect place to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day

Interior of The Wild Geese Irish pub. Credit: Kosmos Khoroshavin / The Brussels Times

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations are in full swing today, and what better place is there to celebrate than the good old Irish Pub?

17 March has become a massive holiday not just in Ireland, but around the world these days. Brussels, with its big Irish community, is not an exception.

While some believe that the day is too commercialised and based around drinking, that doesn't stop the spirit of the holiday from taking over for the day (and the morning afterwards, with the hangover).

Accepting anyone from anywhere

To unpack the meaning of Saint Patrick’s Day, The Brussels Times talked to Matthew Ray, the co-owner of James Joyce. Irishman Brian O’Donnell originally opened it back in 1989, which makes it the first and oldest Irish Pub of Brussels.

Cosy inside and packed with all sorts of memorabilia and little trinkets, it attracts patrons by offering good drinks, company and history.

Ray believes that St. Patrick’s Day is great; for Irish culture and bar owners like himself, it's a win-win. "People in the world love the Irish, and it is great for business – all of the tables will be occupied, and we will be very busy. The vibe is good, and you can make lots of new friends throughout the night," he says.

In general, Ray says that there is more to Irish pubs than just drinking. "Outside of Ireland, there is more to it than Irishness. It’s more about accepting anyone from anywhere. You know that the bartender will speak English and there will be an international vibe.”

He shares that the Schuman area is great for celebrating the holiday, and venues like his get filled with over 30 different nationalities at once. At James Joyce, he says, there is "a legitimate pub vibe, super friendly service and best Guinness in town."

While the beer might seem too trendy, it’s still a legitimate staple in Ireland. In every pub, including the small town ones, folk are “drinking pints of Guinness, chatting and watching horses," he says.

Ray loves the Irish community in Brussels. “My favourite aspect of it is the ‘Irish craic’ (loosely translated as 'sense of humour' or 'fun'). We are everywhere and travel really well, we are always well known and respected.”

‘Our greatest export’

Tom Moylan is another Irishman living in Brussels, a place where he found his own success. He originally comes from Dublin and arrived in Brussels precisely 12 years ago, on Saint Patrick’s Day. Throughout the years, he has seen the very different side of the Irish character, having worked for the European institutions in the past.

The man says that Saint Patrick’s Day is a perfect moment to enjoy rich Irish culture, which has wonderful traditions in music, poetry, writing, sports and art. “It’s a period of time where I can enjoy my culture and sing a few Irish songs and play a bit more Irish music around the house.”

Just like Matthew Ray, Moylan really appreciates the concept of the Irish pubs, calling them “our greatest export”.

“They are not very much like Irish pubs at home, but have taken on a more stylised element, much like Chinese or Indian restaurants.” He says that Irish pubs follow him everywhere he travels, whether it's Quito in Ecuador or Kolkata in India.

He recalls a story of moving to Salamanca, a smaller city in Spain; the first thing he did was go to an Irish pub. "By the time I left, I had a small circle of friends and a job."

The many Irish pubs of Brussels

If you want to enjoy the atmosphere of Saint Patrick’s Day with a pint in your hand, there are many options throughout Brussels, from James Joyce and The Wild Geese to The Funky Monkey, The Black Sheep, The Dubliner, Celtica, and O’Reilly’s.

Nearly all of them are organising special events for the day, but if you're looking for a bit of craic, beware, they will likely be as full as it gets.

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