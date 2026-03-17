Natural gas prices continue rising throughout Europe

The Fluxys LNG-terminal (liquefied natural gas) in Zeebrugge. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

Natural gas prices in Europe rose on Tuesday, driven by ongoing Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf.

On the Dutch TTF futures market, the price of natural gas reached nearly €52 per megawatt-hour, marking a 2% increase.

The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted supplies by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

Europe relies heavily on LNG, having chosen to cut dependence on Russian pipeline gas in the wake of geopolitical tensions.

The EU faces additional pressure due to tight market conditions, with gas stocks needing replenishment after winter and competition from Asian markets intensifying.

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