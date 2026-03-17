Belgium starts group trial over confiscation of 11 tonnes of cocaine

Illustrative image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A trial involving 22 people accused of importing 11 tonnes of cocaine from Sierra Leone to Belgium begins today at the Termonde Criminal Court.

The drugs, valued at €550 million, were smuggled via the Port of Antwerp in October 2023.

Investigators have linked the 22 suspects, including infamous gangster “Bolle Jos” Leijdekkers, to the cocaine’s transport.

The shipment was brought to light after a confrontation between two individuals at the port. A rival allegedly tried to steal the cocaine, resulting in a fight that alerted maritime police.

Authorities decided to inspect the container, leading customs officials to discover 8,464 blocks of cocaine, weighing roughly 11.2 tonnes.

The police also thwarted a subsequent robbery attempt related to the smuggled drugs.

Further investigations identified 22 individuals allegedly involved in the operation, who are now standing trial.

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