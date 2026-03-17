Some Belgian energy companies switch tariffs mid-month for consumers

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Belgian energy company Octa+ has altered its tariff during the month, sparking concerns from the consumer organisation Testachats over transparency in energy pricing.

Earlier in March, another company, Mega, announced updated tariff cards effective from 6 March. Testachats argued that such tariff cards should remain valid until the end of the month unless stated otherwise. The organisation called on the Economic Inspection and the Energy Regulation Commission (CREG) to investigate.

CREG responded last week, clarifying that there is no legal obligation for tariff cards to cover an entire calendar month. Energy providers may offer shorter periods, provided this is clearly stated on the card. However, CREG affirmed Testachats’ view that an offer is binding for the timeframe stated or a reasonable one. The regulator also expressed concern about changing tariff cards mid-month without altering their name, criticising the lack of transparency in such practices.

Mega defended its actions, citing high demand that led to its natural gas stock for fixed contracts being depleted within days.

Now, Octa+ has similarly updated its tariff cards mid-month, following its temporary halt on fixed-rate contract sales last Friday, according to Testachats. The changes introduce price hikes of 13–16%, depending on the type of contract and energy. Testachats noted that the previous tariff card indicated prices were valid for contracts signed between 1 March and 31 March 2026.

“This marks the second energy provider to modify its tariff card mid-month, despite CREG’s position that such changes must be explicitly stated,” said Julie Frère, spokesperson for Testachats. “Our concerns that this practice could set a precedent are becoming reality. We urge the Economic Inspection to quickly determine the legality of this behaviour.”

The escalating energy costs tied to the Middle Eastern conflict have driven growing interest in fixed-rate contracts among households.

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