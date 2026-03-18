Deputy PM issues warning to De Wever over bypassing justice minister

N-VA's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (left) and Budget Minister Vincent Van Peteghem (CD&V). Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister Vincent Van Peteghem (CD&V) has warned Prime Minister Bart De Wever that bypassing Minister Annelies Verlinden on key decisions should not happen again.

On Monday evening, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin and Defence Minister Theo Francken announced that military personnel would be deployed to protect synagogues and schools frequented by the Jewish community.

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) expressed frustration over the way the decision was reached. She claims the decision to deploy soldiers was made without proper discussion and says she learned about the new measures through the media.

CD&V has blocked military deployments on streets for months due to disagreements over measures to tackle prison overcrowding, which the MR party opposes.

Van Peteghem acknowledged that measures to ensure the security of Jewish sites are necessary but stressed the urgent need to address prison overcrowding.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, he stated that overcrowded prisons pose risks for guards’ safety and increase the likelihood of reoffending among released inmates.

He emphasised that public safety, including the security of the Jewish community, remains a priority for his party, but called for swift action to tackle the prison system’s mounting challenges.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever is reportedly working on a solution, although no timeline has been set for presenting a government plan, Van Peteghem noted.

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