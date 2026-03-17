De Wever defends decision to deploy soldiers to protect Jewish sites

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Credit: Belga

The Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, has called the deployment of soldiers to monitor Jewish sites a “logical decision” following criticism over the political decision-making process which led to the measures.

The deployment, announced Monday evening by Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) and Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA), invokes a clause in the integrated police law allowing the federal police commissioner general to request military support for specific missions. Soldiers will monitor around 20 synagogues and Jewish schools in Brussels and Antwerp.

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) expressed frustration over the decision-making process. She claims the decision to deploy soldiers was made without proper discussion and says she learned about the new measures through the media.

CD&V has blocked military deployments on streets for months due to disagreements over her measures to tackle prison overcrowding, which the MR party opposes.

Arriving at parliament, De Wever acknowledged Verlinden's irritation, stating, “I can understand that if things happen very quickly and are discovered through the newspapers, it’s unpleasant. We will work to ease that frustration.”

De Wever defended the move, explaining that if the commissioner general calls for action, the Interior Ministry contacts the Defence Ministry, and “if it’s about protecting the population from terrorism, the Defence Minister won’t say no.” Such measures, he said, are aligned with the government’s coalition agreement.

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