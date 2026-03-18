Charleroi rejects application to build waste facility over noise disturbance concerns

Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times

The city of Charleroi has rejected an application for a permit to operate a facility for the collection and pre-treatment of inert waste in Marchienne-au-Pont, confirmed Tanguy Luambua, the city’s alderman for urban planning, on Wednesday morning.

The decision was made on Tuesday during a municipal council meeting. The rejection was based on concerns over noise disturbances and increased traffic in the neighbourhood.

According to Luambua, the facility would require the daily passage of 20 lorries, which is considered excessive for a primarily residential area.

Noise levels were also cited as an issue, with the activity expected to generate 70 decibels, exceeding the recommended daytime limit of 55 decibels and the night-time limit of 45 decibels.

The project, proposed by the company BPM, had already raised significant concerns among local residents in recent months. Two petitions opposing the plan, each with hundreds of signatures, were circulated within the community.

Additionally, the project received negative opinions from both the technical advisor and delegated official of the Walloon Region.

BPM retains the option to appeal the decision to the Walloon government.

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