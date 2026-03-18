Petrol prices in Belgium set to rise on Thursday

People pictured picking diesel at a fuel station in Wezembeek Oppem, on Thursday 12 March 2026. Due to the geopolitical instability, fuel prizes in Belgium have risen in the last days. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Petrol prices in Belgium are set to rise further on Thursday due to the ongoing impact of the war in the Middle East.

According to figures released by the FPS Economy on Wednesday, the maximum price for a litre of petrol 95 (E10) will increase by 8.6 cents, reaching €1.836. This marks the highest price since April 2024.

For petrol 98 (E5), the cost per litre will rise to €1.902, also an increase of 8.6 euro cents.

Heating oil (H0/H7) prices are following the same trend. For orders exceeding 2,000 litres, the price will climb by €1.38 euro to €1.2449 per litre, the highest level since November 2022.

These price increases are driven by fluctuations in the international market prices of petroleum products and the bio-components used in their composition.

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