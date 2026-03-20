Red Devils coach reveals squad ready to begin training in the U.S

Belgium's head coach Rudi Garcia poses for the photographer after a press moment with an analysis of the World Cup qualification campaign and a discussion on the upcoming tournament, on Thursday 18 December 2025 in Tubize. Belgian national soccer team the Red Devils will play in group G. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia will name his Red Devils squad on Friday (13:00) for a training camp in the United States at the end of March, as he grapples with a growing list of injured players.

Belgium are due to face two of the 2026 World Cup host nations, taking on the United States on 28 March (19:30 GMT) in Atlanta, before meeting Mexico three days later (31 March, 01:00 GMT) in Chicago.

Garcia is already without several key players. Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out with a muscle injury to his right thigh, while captain Youri Tielemans is sidelined with an ankle problem. Defender Arthur Theate also remains unavailable due to a meniscus injury.

There is better news elsewhere, with Jérémy Doku, Thomas Meunier, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Charles De Ketelaere and Zeno Debast all returning to action in recent weeks. However, it remains unclear whether Lukaku and De Bruyne, both recently sidelined for extended periods, will be included for the trip.

Speaking last month, Garcia suggested the injuries could open the door for others. "If some players are not ready for the training camp, it will be interesting to see others in action," he said. "No one is ruled out yet, but it could be tight for some."

The squad selection comes at a crucial moment, with Garcia needing to balance fine-tuning his core team and testing new options ahead of the World Cup. Young talents such as Nathan De Cat of Anderlecht and Mika Godts of Ajax have been tipped for a call-up.

Following the Mexico clash, Belgium will have just over two months to prepare for its World Cup campaign, which kicks off against Egypt on 15 June.

Related News