Safe.brussels is opening campus to recruit future security professionals

Credit : Belga

Safe.brussels is hosting an open day this Saturday at its Haren campus to showcase security training and attract new recruits to the sector.

The organisation oversees security and prevention policies in the Brussels Region, and the event aims to introduce professions such as firefighter, paramedic, and police officer to the public.

“The Brussels Region needs dedicated and trained individuals more than ever to ensure neighbourhood safety,” said Sophie Lavaux, Director General of Safe.brussels.

The campus houses four schools: the Police Academy, the Fire Academy, the Emergency Medical Assistance School, and the Public Administration School, training over 7,000 people annually.

During the open day, visitors can meet industry employers and trainers from the schools, watch job demonstrations, and enjoy activities such as a zip line from the top of the building.

Registration for the event is mandatory via the Safe.brussels website.

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