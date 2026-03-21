Belgian has stations attract Dutch motorists seeking lower diesel prices

Credit : Belga

Diesel prices are soaring across Belgium and neighbouring countries due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In Germany, diesel prices are nearing record highs reached shortly after the war in Ukraine began. On Friday, a litre of diesel cost €2.29, just three cents below the historic peak, according to the German Automobile Association (Adac). Prices have jumped by over €0.50 since the start of Israeli-American military actions against Iran in late February.

Dutch drivers are also facing steeper costs, with the advised price for diesel approaching €2.70 per litre, as reported by consumer group UnitedConsumers. The conflict in the Middle East has driven diesel prices up by €0.60. Petrol is also climbing, with Euro95 priced at €2.57 per litre after a €0.30 increase. The highest prices are typically seen at motorway stations, resulting in queues at lower-priced filling stations observed on Saturday.

Belgian stations are attracting Dutch motorists seeking relief from higher costs. In Belgium, the maximum price for diesel was €2.11 per litre on Saturday, marking a €0.35 rise since late February.

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