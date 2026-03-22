King Philippe and PM De Wever pay tribute to victims of 2016 Brussels terrorist attacks

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe meet a victim at the commemoration of the 22 March 2016 terror attacks in Brussels Airport, Sunday 22 March 2026 in Zaventem. Credit: Belga

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, and Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) honoured the victims of the 22 March 2016 attacks on Sunday in the main departure hall of Brussels Airport.

Other federal ministers, including Bernard Quintin (MR), Theo Francken (N-VA), and Vincent Van Peteghem (CD&V), were also present.

The commemoration began with musical accompaniment and a speech by Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist. Edmond and Marjan Pinczowski, who lost both their children in the bombings ten years ago, also attended.

Edmond Pinczowski urged the government to take responsibility in supporting the victims. He noted that many bereaved families feel abandoned.

He described the ongoing struggle of victims as “often long and lonely” and pointed out the lack of recognition and financial justice. “We are not asking for pity but for responsibility,” he said. “Let this moment mark the beginning of renewed commitment, listening, and action. Strength is shown not only during moments of crisis but also in the care society continues to provide to those affected.”

The royal couple paid tribute to the victims by laying a wreath at a commemorative plaque in the airport’s departure hall. Their gesture was accompanied by music, followed by a reading of the victims’ names and a minute of silence.

During the ceremony, Béatrice De Lavalée, who lost both her legs in the attacks, also shared her story. She continues to struggle with the aftermath but said her “inability to give up” has helped her move forward.

“Today, I stand here proud—as a Paralympic athlete, a friend, a daughter, and a survivor,” De Lavalée told those gathered.

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