We’re treated like a burden by the Belgian state, says survivor of 2016 Brussels attacks

Walter Benjamin pictured in 2018. Credit: Thierry Roge/Belga

Walter Benjamin, a survivor of the 2016 Brussels terrorist attacks, has expressed anger at Belgium’s handling of victim support, saying progress remains nearly stagnant 10 years on from the attacks.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the victim association Life for Brussels, Benjamin criticised the country’s efforts to assist survivors. The organisation represents 700 victims of terrorism in Belgium and delivered a bleak assessment of the government’s response to recommendations issued following the attacks.

Of the 46 recommendations proposed by a post-attack commission, only seven have been implemented, nine remain unresolved, and 30 were abandoned entirely. Benjamin highlighted the failure to establish a guarantee fund as a particularly glaring omission.

Life for Brussels also raised concerns about the Federal Pensions Service unlawfully demanding reimbursement from certain victims for compensation payments received between 2024 and 2025. The service has since reversed these demands and issued apologies.

“I’m one of 57 people who received a letter saying I had been overpaid, and now they’re asking for €130,000 to €150,000 back,” Benjamin shared emotionally. “I haven’t slept since receiving that letter. It’s a debt… if I die, my daughter will inherit it.”

He lamented feeling abandoned by the state, stating, “We’re treated like a burden, like we cost too much money. This country is heading for disaster, and I don’t even know what being Belgian means anymore. If I could, I’d give back my ID card and passport.”

Benjamin criticised the government further, demanding action: “Enough talk, it’s time to act. Get moving and show you care about your citizens.”

Daniëlle Iwens, another survivor from the airport attacks, echoed his sentiments, urging the government to demonstrate its willingness to assist victims. “I want to move forward, but the state isn’t taking responsibility,” she remarked, adding to calls for decisive government action.

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