Belgian minister wants to see bank action plans tackling phishing before summer

Credit: Belga/ Virginie Lefour

The Consumer Protection Minister, Rob Beenders, has called on banks to accelerate their efforts against phishing attacks and deliver a concrete action plan with tangible measures to protect customers by summer.

Beenders expressed serious concern over recent reports highlighting the ease with which phishing continues to prey on victims, saying, “The reality is evolving faster than the measures. Criminals are becoming more sophisticated, and banks must adapt swiftly.”

He outlined specific expectations for the action plan, including faster detection and blocking of suspicious transactions, stronger security for banking apps, improved and standardised reimbursement rules, coordinated efforts among banks to combat fraudsters, and the introduction of a general contact number for phishing incidents.

The minister emphasised the critical role of banks, noting they possess the necessary technology, data, and resources to shield their customers effectively. “I expect them to make full use of these tools to provide better protection,” he said.

Beenders also vowed to closely monitor the steps taken by the sector, adding that additional measures may be imposed if required. “Consumers must have absolute confidence that their money is safe,” he concluded.

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