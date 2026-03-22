King Philippe at 22 March commemoration: ‘The terrorists have failed’

Queen Mathilde, King Philippe - Filip of Belgium, Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Veerle Hegge watch a performance during the commemoration of the 22/03/2016 terror attacks at the memorial monument in the Rue de la Loi in Brussels, Sunday 22 March 2026 in Brussels. Credit: Belga

King Philippe delivered a speech on Sunday at Schuman, marking the 10th anniversary of the 22 March 2016 attacks, emphasising remembrance, resilience, and unity.

He began by paying tribute to the victims, survivors, and their families, recalling the atrocities that struck Belgium a decade ago, shattering lives and families. “We will never forget this tragic day,” the King stated.

Acknowledging the enduring pain felt by many victims, he noted how time has not eased their suffering but made it quieter, more personal, and sometimes even heavier. He honoured the daily struggles of survivors and the unwavering support of their loved ones.

The King expressed gratitude to emergency services, police, and judicial authorities, underscoring that the terrorists aimed to divide society but failed. “What was meant to tear us apart has instead united us,” he said.

He addressed societal challenges like hatred, radicalisation, and exclusion, stressing that security must also be built in schools and neighbourhoods through dialogue, education, culture, and social work.

Families of victims were at the heart of his speech. King Philippe commemorated those who lost their lives suddenly, as well as their families who had to learn to live with absence and loss. He acknowledged the enduring pain these families have borne for ten years, reignited by medical appointments, legal proceedings, and anniversaries.

The King highlighted how the tragic events united Belgium rather than divided it, noting the presence of representatives from different religions and beliefs during the ceremony as a testament to this shared solidarity.

In a reflective note, he questioned how young people, born and raised in Belgium, were lured by hate and destruction, urging society to confront uncomfortable questions on radicalisation. He insisted that security extends beyond law enforcement to addressing deeper societal issues.

He also referred to a recent explosion outside the synagogue in Liège, warning that, even a decade after the Brussels attacks, the spectre of hatred remains present in society.

Concluding his speech, King Philippe called for a society that prioritises human dignity as non-negotiable. He delivered his closing remarks in four languages—French, Dutch, English, and German—affirming his belief in the resilience of the Belgian people, the strength of its institutions, and a bright future built together.

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