Daylight Saving Time: When do clocks change in Belgium?

Illustrative image of a clock. Credit: Belga

Clocks in Belgium will go forward this weekend as European countries adjust to the seasonal time change.

Clocks will go forward by one hour in Belgium at 02:00 on Sunday 29 March. While that means a lost hour of sleep for many, it also means an additional hour of daylight in the evenings.

The seasonal time change, also known as Daylight Saving Time (DST), was first introduced in Europe to save energy during the First World War. The concept was revived during the Second World War, with several countries, including Belgium, later reintroducing the measure in the 1970s amid the oil crisis.

Under an EU directive from 2001, all EU Member States switch to 'summer time' on the last Sunday in March and to 'winter time' on the last Sunday in October.

While the measure has been in place for over two decades, it has grown increasingly controversial.

Speaking to The Brussels Times in October last year, Belgian MEP Saskia Bricmont noted that the seasonal time change has a "marginal" effect on energy preservation, and highlighted how its impact on sleeping patterns can contribute to several mental and physical health issues, including strokes.

There was an attempt to abolish the seasonal clock change in 2018, when the European Commission tabled a draft directive to scrap the measure, following a public consultation that showed that 84% of the 4.6 million European participants were in favour of putting an end to DST.

While the European Parliament voted in favour of ending the seasonal time change in 2021, the issue stalled at the Council, where a qualified majority agreement is needed among the Member States.

Until a final decision is made, the biannual clock change will remain in place, with the clocks changing back to 'winter time' on 25 October 2026.

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