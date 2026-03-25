Belgium in Brief: Trash talk

Credit: Belga

Goeiedag, bonjour everyone!

It's Maïthé Chini again, back with your daily dose of Belgian news in English on this rainy Wednesday.

First on the agenda today is Brussels' rubbish problem (again).

Our plan certainly wasn't to write this newsletter about waste for several days in a row, but the problem is, unfortunately, not going away.

As our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo writes, rubbish is piling up on the city's streets after back-to-back strikes by Brussels bin collectors. To the dismay of many residents, multi-coloured waste bags are accumulating on the pavements of several municipalities.

Readers contacted us to say they had reached their limit regarding cleanliness. "I cannot just ignore it or find excuses for the public authorities. I want to feel respected by this city, as much as I also respect it," one of them said. Read the full story here.

The issue with pointing out the dirtiness on the Belgian capital's street corners is that those who love the city often see it as an attack on their home.

But if you ask me, this smart TBT reader hit the nail on the head: many of those pointing out the rubbish do not do so because they hate Brussels, but because they love it and want it to be better.

Luckily, the new regional government is all about improving the "image" of Brussels as the European capital. So we will be following all attempts to clean up the city with eagle eyes.

Also on our website today, guest contributor Aoife White gives an overview of family activities to do in Brussels this weekend. If you have children and you are looking for ideas on how to entertain them, you may find some inspiration here.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

See you!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

"I want to feel respected by this city," say residents as Brussels authorities warn that it could take up to ten days before a return to normal. Read more.

Cyber and air defence capabilities will be distributed across Belgium, with investments also allocated to projects in Brussels. Read more.

From painting workshops to cycling parades, there's a huge array of activities for kids in Brussels this weekend. Read more.

Belgium's institutional and bureaucratic complexity is difficult to navigate, and the organisation of integration programmes is no different. Read more.

The City of Brussels has always been supportive of the project and the decisions made by the Brussels-Capital Region, the mayor said. Read more.

A fire broke out in a block of flats in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht during the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. Read more.

After Brussels-Midi on Monday, another suspicious package was neutralised on Tuesday evening in Antwerp. Read more.