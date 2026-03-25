Brussels steps up rubbish clean-up after bags pile up on streets

Credit: Bruxelles-Propreté

Brussels waste collection agency Bruxelles-Propreté announced on Wednesday that it is currently carrying out several catch-up missions, following complaints from residents.

This week, rubbish bags were still visibly piling up on the streets of Brussels after successive strikes, with residents complaining that they were "at their limit".

The Brussels agency said on Wednesday that it aims to collect as many bin bags as possible that are lying on the pavements. Street-sweeping services have also been supporting the collection teams to speed up the process.

A return to normal for the collection of white bags, which is for residual waste management, is expected on Thursday, says Bruxelles-Propreté. A return to normal for the collection of blue bags is expected on Friday.

Only the collection of yellow bags (paper and cardboard) will continue to be disrupted, with a return to normal expected early next week. Due to the space they take up in lorries, the collection of these waste bags could result in some routes not being completed.

"Despite instructions not to put out this waste during the strike, numerous deposits were observed, which has doubled the volumes to be collected this week," says Bruxelles-Propreté.

However, some yellow bags have been out on the street since the national strike on Thursday, 12 March, when residents were advised to leave them out despite the strike.

The strike was called to fight against the Federal Government’s public spending cuts and economic reforms. It has cumulative consequences for the waste collection sector: bags not collected during the strike period are added to those put out during normal operations.

Gusts of wind and rain can also exacerbate public cleanliness issues linked to this waste, the agency says.

Bruxelles-Propreté recommends, where possible, bringing these items indoors or, failing that, securing cardboard and paper securely to prevent them from scattering onto the public highway.

The agency has apologised for the inconvenience caused by these strikes and undertakes to inform local residents and users in real time about developments in the situation through its various information channels.

Related News