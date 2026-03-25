Wolf killed by car in Limburg confirmed to be Noëlla

Hand out pictures released on Friday 14 February 2020, by Agentschap Natuur en Bos ANB and INBO Instituut voor Natuur en Bosonderzoek. Credit: Belga

The wolf struck by a car last Thursday in Limburg has been confirmed as Noëlla, the area’s oldest wolf, following an autopsy by the Flemish Institute for Nature and Forest Research (INBO).

Noëlla died after being hit by a vehicle on the N76 in Meeuwen, Oudsbergen, just before 6:45 AM and near a wildlife crossing.

This marks the second wolf killed at the same site, with another struck on 5 February. The wolf population in Limburg is now reduced to five individuals.

INBO has performed autopsies on 18 wolves so far. Their examination revealed that Noëlla, weighing 40.2 kg and standing 61 cm at the shoulder, had been feeding on roe deer and wild boar.

Noëlla lived for seven or eight years, six of which were monitored by INBO using camera traps. She was the first wolf to raise cubs in Belgium, producing five litters in as many years.

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