'I'm not Flemish or Walloon - I'm just Belgian': Olga Lombardo on identity, language and her new role as Miss Belgium

Newly elected Miss Belgium 2026 Olga Lombardo poses for the photographer, during the traditional first shoot of the new miss, at the Plopsa Hotel, at Plopsaland, in Adinkerke, De Panne, Sunday 22 February 2026. Credit: Belga Image/Kurt Desplenter

At just 22 years old, Olga Lombardo embodies a new, complex and deeply Belgian identity. Recently crowned Miss Belgium, the young woman is not only a beauty queen but also a pharmacy student, dividing her time between lecture halls and official appearances.

Born in Gabon to a Belgian father of Italian origin and a Gabonese mother, Lombardo arrived in Belgium at the age of five. She grew up between Brussels and Vilvoorde, on the capital's outskirts, before moving to Leuven for her studies.

"I'm not Flemish or Walloon – I'm just Belgian," she tells The Brussels Times, a statement reflecting both her personal story and the country's complex identity.

Despite French being her mother tongue, she was educated entirely in Dutch from a young age, a decision made by her parents to ease her integration. Today, she navigates seamlessly between the country's two main languages – a skill she considers one of her greatest strengths.

A student who refused to give up

Behind the Miss Belgium crown lies a demanding academic path. Currently in her second year of a Master's degree in pharmacy, Lombardo had initially planned to graduate this June.

Her election has forced her to postpone that milestone, but not to abandon it. "I've been studying for five years. I could see the finish line. It would have hurt to stop everything," she explains.

Instead, she is trying to balance both worlds, completing as many courses as possible while fulfilling her duties as Miss Belgium. A delicate juggling act that reflects her determination.

She wasn't necessarily destined for pageantry: Lombardo had never taken part in a beauty contest before. It was only after seeing an Instagram ad that she decided, almost impulsively, to apply. "I told myself: it's now or never."

Encouraged by her family and friends, she saw more than a modelling opportunity in Miss Belgium. "With pageants, you can express your personality and share messages," she says.

Her ambition was clear from the start: go as far as possible, and perhaps even win. She ended up doing exactly that.

'The full package'

For Lombardo, winning the crown was not just about appearance. She insists on the importance of what she calls "the full package": eloquence, posture, charisma, and the ability to connect.

This perspective also shapes her response to recurring criticism about the lack of French-speaking winners in the Miss Belgium contest. A francophone herself, she was nevertheless crowned through the Dutch-speaking side of the competition.

Her election did not come without backlash. Like many public figures, she was confronted with racist comments online. Yet she chose not to engage. "I already have the crown. Their comments won't change anything," she says calmly.

Rather than respond, she prefers to move forward, convinced that such remarks say more about those who write them than about her.

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Looking beyond the competition, her future remains uncertain. Before her election, Lombardo was hesitating between pursuing a PhD or another Master's degree. Today, new doors have opened: "This year is showing me a completely different world. I feel like I'm between two paths."

She hasn't yet chosen the path she will go down. Instead, she hopes her year as Miss Belgium will help her discover what truly drives her.

A modern vision of Belgian identity

What does it mean to be Belgian? For Lombardo, the answer lies beyond origins. It is about language, culture, shared habits and sometimes something as simple as craving fries after a trip abroad.

"There's being Belgian by origin, and being Belgian culturally," she reflects. "When you live here long enough, you adopt that identity."

Her journey is only just beginning. As tradition dictates, she is expected to represent Belgium internationally, with Miss World in Vietnam and Miss Universe in Puerto Rico already on the horizon.

Asked whether she believes she could bring home a global title, she smiles: "I would never say that, I'm too humble. But I will give it everything."