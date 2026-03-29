New Green leader vows to reform party re-election process

Green party leader Aimen Horch. Photo © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The newly-elected leader of the Green party, Aimen Horch, has announced plans to reform the internal rule requiring parliamentary members to seek permission to stand for re-election after serving two terms.

Horch revealed his intentions on Sunday during his appearance on De Zevende Dag on VRT 1. He pointed out that his party has struggled to present new prominent figures in recent years as several of its key members have disappeared from the spotlight.

One of the key internal challenges involves a rule that mandates parliamentarians with two terms behind them to request an exemption if they want to contest the elections again. While several members have successfully secured such exceptions, others have faced setbacks. Elisabeth Meuleman, for instance, was barred by the East Flanders branch from running nationally. “I want to amend that rule,” Horch stated. “I aim to work with party members to strike a better balance, ensuring we maintain both experience and renewal in parliament.”

Horch also did not dismiss the idea of collaborating with PVDA, though he noted the nuances of such an arrangement. Currently, the Green party allows its local branches autonomy in deciding partnerships, but forming alliances with Vlaams Belang remains strictly off-limits. On a national level, Horch emphasised that the question hinges on whether PVDA is even willing to join a governing majority. However, he said he would consider cooperation if PVDA adjusts its international stance to focus on empowering people through a robust government.

On Saturday, during his inaugural speech as party leader, Horch proposed introducing a “Trump tax” targeting the excess profits of major oil and gas companies benefiting from the conflict in the Middle East. He clarified that the proposed tax would apply only to abnormal profits, suggesting a rate of 33%. “It’s a scare-away tax,” commented Anders party chairman Frédéric De Gucht.

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