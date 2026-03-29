Vlaams Belang proposes over 100 safety measures

Vlaams Belang chairman Tom Van Grieken pictured during the 'Vlaanderen Veilig' (Flanders Safe) meeting of Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang, Sunday 29 March 2026 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Flemish nationalist party Vlaams Belang has unveiled a security plan with 117 proposed measures to combat crime and improve safety across Flanders.

Key aspects of the plan include creating crime statistics based on nationality and ethnic background, mandatory boot camps for troubled youth, a specialised Flemish Security Corps to tackle major threats, and stricter enforcement of sentences, including deportation for non-Belgian nationals convicted of crimes.

Party leader Tom Van Grieken described security as the “foundation of a healthy society” and accused the government of failing to uphold this basic right. He emphasised the importance of identifying the roots of security issues, stating, “We need to know where the problem lies.”

The proposed measures include stripping dual-national offenders, who are sentenced to three years or more in prison, of their Belgian citizenship and residence rights. MP Alexander Van Hoecke argued this would effectively target repeat offenders.

Van Grieken outlined additional steps aimed at protecting vulnerable groups, such as ensuring that elderly people can safely walk outdoors, children are shielded from harassment by “immigrant youth,” and that minority groups such as LGBTQ+ individuals are safeguarded against discrimination.

To address juvenile crime, the party proposes mandatory boot camps for problematic youth, along with the removal of child benefits if parents fail to take responsibility for their children’s behaviour.

The plan also calls for a robust Flemish Security Corps dedicated to combating terrorism, organised drug crime, cybercrime, phishing, and securing borders. Vlaams Belang has also urged greater investment in community policing, advocating for more officers on the streets, equipping them with body cameras, and improving protections for police and emergency workers.

Ortwin Depoortere, chair of the parliamentary home affairs committee, called for stricter measures against those who commit violence against police, firefighters, or paramedics, in addition to political and financial support for law enforcement agencies.

The party is adamant that all sentences should be fully served, with no early releases. They propose expanding self-defence laws to allow citizens to protect themselves and their property legally, legalising pepper spray, and ensuring robust protections for those using self-defence.

Van Grieken concluded that the party is taking a bold stance by addressing safety issues head-on. “Safety is not a luxury; it is a basic right. This plan restores justice, order, and the social contract for all Flemish citizens,” he declared.

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