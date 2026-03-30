Federal Government plans stricter rules for e-scooters and e-bikes

E-scooters. Credit: Belga

Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) is preparing new measures to improve the safety of electric scooters and bicycles, amid a sharp rise in accidents.

The plans, reported by DH net, include a draft royal decree introducing stricter rules for users and operators. The move comes as emergency services report a growing number of injuries linked to e-scooters.

At Chirec Delta Hospital, hundreds of cases are recorded each year. "These are mainly traumas, such as facial fractures and head injuries," Dr Joe Kadou, head of the emergency department, told DH net.

He warned that "their speed and the general neglect of wearing helmets … lead to more serious and disfiguring injuries."

According to the Vias Institute, 13 people died in e-scooter accidents in Belgium last year, while injuries have risen sharply in recent years.

Crucke's proposal would make helmets mandatory for motorised vehicles exceeding 20 km/h, including many e-scooters and e-bikes. "I think we can easily draw conclusions from this data," the minister said, adding that he wants to "raise awareness and reduce the number of accidents," which remain "unacceptable."

However, shared mobility operators have raised concerns. A general helmet obligation could significantly reduce usage, as seen in Denmark, according to sector representatives.

To address this, the government has reached an agreement with operators via the Belgian NGO Way To Go. Shared scooters and bikes will be limited to 20 km/h, exempting them from the helmet requirement. "We want to avoid killing an important market for sustainable mobility," Crucke said.

Operators will also be required to introduce additional safety features, including speed limits in certain zones, improved braking signals and measures to discourage riding under the influence. "To maintain or obtain their licences, these companies will have to comply with these rules," the minister added.

The draft decree also foresees stricter enforcement. Police would be equipped with devices to detect tampered scooters, while efforts will be stepped up to remove unsafe imports from the market.

"Some imported electric scooters … can exceed 45, 65, or even 100 km/h. This is very dangerous," said Benoit Godart of the Vias Institute.

Crucke said Belgium will also push for European action. "We will conduct enhanced checks to remove these problematic vehicles from the Belgian market," he said, adding that non-compliant scooters could be destroyed.

Crucke expects the measures to be introduced later this year. "This mode of transport is very positive, but if we want it to continue, these measures are necessary. It's good for the climate, safety, and the economy."

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