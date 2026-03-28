Day of the Motorcyclist kicks off spring season

Credit: Belga / Antony Gevaert

As the first sunny days arrive, thousands of motorcyclists are hitting the roads in Flanders, prompting the Flemish Foundation for Traffic Knowledge (VSV) and the Flemish government to organise the Day of the Motorcyclist.

On this day, riders can visit 21 locations across Flanders to refresh their driving skills, have their motorbikes inspected, and receive tailored safety advice, free of charge.

Motorcyclists account for less than 1% of all vehicle kilometres but represent 11% of fatalities and serious injuries in Flemish traffic, the VSV reported.

In 2024, 53% of motorcycle accidents involved side collisions, with passenger cars being the most common counterpart. Over a third of motorcyclist fatalities resulted from such side collisions with cars.

One-quarter of motorcycle accidents that year, however, were single-vehicle incidents. In contrast, the figures for single-vehicle accidents involving cars or cyclists were notably lower, at 11% and 12.5% respectively. Of the motorcyclists killed in 2024, 27% died in accidents that did not involve another vehicle.

Preliminary figures indicate a worrying rise in motorcycle accidents in 2025, with injury crashes increasing by 12%. The number of injured rose by 10%, and fatalities climbed from 24 to 26.

The Day of the Motorcyclist will take place on Sunday at 19 locations across Flanders, while events in Antwerp and Middelkerke will begin on Saturday.

Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder highlighted the importance of preparation and cautioned riders: “Refreshing your skills and riding consciously can reduce the risk of accidents. Initiatives such as the Day of the Motorcyclist help kick-start the motorcycling season safely.”

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