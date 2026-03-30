One in three pedestrians involved in accident was on pedestrian crossing

A traffic light with a timer at a pedestrian crossing, Thursday 27 February 2014, at Rue de la loi in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

One in three pedestrians involved in an accident over the last ten years was struck by a car whilst crossing at a pedestrian crossing, the Vias Institute reported on Monday.

More than nine out of ten Belgian pedestrians (92%) using a crossing said they are regularly prevented from crossing by a driver who fails to stop, a proportion higher than the European average (89%).

Vias Institute adds that one in three pedestrians involved in an accident is so whilst crossing the road at a crossing (whether or not protected by traffic lights). This represents more than 14,000 victims over the last ten years.

Vias Institute has also emphasised that it is essential for drivers to observe right-of-way rules and to slow down when approaching these crossings.

The Highway Code, amended in April 1996, gives priority to pedestrians already on a crossing and to those about to step onto one. Thirty years later, a survey conducted in 11 European countries on the dangerous behaviour of different road users shows that the rule is not always observed.

"In practice, some drivers are reluctant to stop, probably so as not to waste time or because they are distracted," explains the institute. "Not only are they being discourteous, but they are also breaking the Highway Code."

However, more than one in five pedestrians involved in accidents (22%) were struck by a vehicle whilst crossing outside a crossing located within 30 metres. Pedestrians are required to use it if it is within approximately 20 metres, Vias Institute pointed out.

Despite having the right of way, the institute urges pedestrians to cross at a clear spot, to be aware of approaching vehicles, to make eye contact with the driver and to remain vigilant, for example by avoiding the use of their mobile phones.

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