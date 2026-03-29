Belgium halts biometric registration rule on borders

Customs and border control signboard at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga

Belgium has postponed the introduction of biometric data registration under the European Entry/Exit System (EES).

The EES, which began a phased rollout in October last year, aims to enhance border controls for non-EU travellers by collecting fingerprints and facial scans alongside passport details and travel dates.

The European Union opted for a gradual implementation to address any technical issues that might arise. Member states can temporarily suspend the system in exceptional circumstances, such as excessively long queues.

Belgium had planned to make the EES operational fully by 10 April, starting at key locations like Brussels Airport. However, this timeline has now been delayed, following similar decisions by countries like France and the Netherlands.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said the measured rollout has resulted in significantly increased wait times at border controls, as it has in other EU countries. They explained that the technological and infrastructural requirements for biometric registration under normal, passenger-friendly conditions are not yet in place.

Minister Quintin pointed out that wait times had become “unacceptable,” impacting both passengers’ experiences and the reputation of Brussels. He assured that the postponement would not compromise the quality of current border checks, stating: “Every passenger entering our territory will undergo strict control to ensure the safety of our country.”

Belgian authorities will continue discussions with the European Commission to establish a practical and realistic timeline for the system’s full implementation. Minister Van Bossuyt emphasised the importance of strong borders for an effective migration policy and public safety but acknowledged that the system’s smooth operation still requires more time. “This must be resolved soon to meet all safety standards as swiftly as possible,” she added.

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