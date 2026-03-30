Monday 30 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Inflation in Belgium continues to rise in March

Monday 30 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Inflation in Belgium continues to rise in March
Credit: Belga

Inflation in Belgium continued its upward trend in March to reach 1.65%, compared to 1.45% in February, the Belgian statistics office Statbel announced on Monday.

In contrast to overall inflation, inflation based on the health index declined, falling from 1.68% last month to 1.38% in March.

The smoothed health index, which serves as a benchmark for indexing public sector wages and social benefits, now stands at 99.38 points.

Core inflation, which excludes changes in the prices of energy products and unprocessed food, also registered a slight decrease, reaching 2.71% this month, compared to 2.78% in February.

The consumer price index rose by 0.12 points in March, representing an increase of 0.12%. The main price increases recorded during the past month were for fuels and package holidays.

Conversely, electricity, meat, alcoholic beverages, hotel rooms, and airline tickets had a downward effect on the index.

Regarding energy, inflation stands at -4.41% this month, compared to -7.89% in February and -9.24% in January.

For electricity, inflation is currently at -6.6%, compared to -2.1% last month. For natural gas, inflation has risen from -14.1% last month to -14.7% this month.

The price of natural gas increased by 0.2% compared to the previous month, while the price of electricity decreased by 4.4%. The price of heating oil, averaged over 12 months, has fallen by 6.97% over the past year.

Fuels cost 11.9% more than in March of last year and have increased by 13.8% this month compared to the previous month.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.