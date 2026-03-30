Drug dealer calls police after his safe full of drugs stolen

Illustrative image. Credit: Unsplash

The Mechelen court sentenced a man for drug trafficking after he had reported a safe full of drugs stolen from his house.

During the night of 15 August 2024, the man had burglars break into his home, whereupon he called the police. Among other things, the burglars took a safe, which the police later recovered.

The man initially claimed that it did not belong to him but admitted shortly afterwards that it did and that drugs would be found inside.

"The safe contained €6,670 in cash, some cocaine, cannabis, two sets of scales and packaging materials," said the prosecutor.

"The man had to admit that these were his and stated that he had sold them in Lier and Duffel. We believe he made around €28,625 from this. It is now clear that he has voluntarily entered treatment for his drug problem; I am seeking a fifteen-month prison sentence and a €8,000 fine, with a suspended sentence on probation provided he continues with that therapy."

The man's lawyer requested a suspended sentence. "His conditional release has gone perfectly; he is now receiving counselling and has stopped using drugs. He has learnt from his actions."

The judge agreed to a two-year suspended sentence. The court also ordered the forfeiture of €6,670 in cash from the safe.

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