July on, passengers can only board train with valid ticket

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Every passenger will need a valid ticket before boarding a train starting 1 July, national railway operator SNCB-NMBS announced on Tuesday.

Currently, it is still possible to buy a ticket on board for an additional €9. By ending onboard ticket sales, the company aims to better combat fare evasion and ensure the safety of train staff.

If the rules are clear to everyone, this will prevent arguments – which can sometimes turn violent – between passengers and on-board staff during ticket inspections, explains the SNCB, which states that such arguments are the main cause of assaults on staff.

"In 2025, 2,602 cases of assault against SNCB staff were recorded, compared to 2,103 the previous year. More than four out of ten assaults last year involved physical violence."

"Thanks to the end of onboard ticket sales, train conductors will be able to focus on their essential duties: ensuring a journey in the best possible safety conditions and providing information, checking tickets, and assisting passengers."

The measure will also help reduce fare evasion by eliminating the possibility of buying a ticket only when checked.

Currently, 7% of passengers do not present a valid ticket when checked. And onboard sales accounted for only 1.5% of total sales last year.

SNCB says it is aligning itself with most other European countries, where it is no longer possible to buy a ticket on the train. Every year, the company loses tens of millions of euros due to fare evasion. Combating this phenomenon is a priority for the company, which specifies that it increased its ticket checks by 50% last year.

In practice, anyone unable to present a valid ticket will receive a QR code that allows them two weeks to prove they possessed a valid ticket at the time of the check.

If they cannot provide proof, they will have to pay a fine of €90. After two weeks, the fare evader will be subject to an administrative fine of €250, which can increase to €500 for repeat offences.

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