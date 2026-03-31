EU officials gather in Kyiv to commemorate Bucha massacre

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs with Security Policy Kaja Kallas visited Bucha to honour the memory of civilians murdered by Russian armed forces during the launch of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Credit: Andrii Sybiha / X

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, is holding an informal gathering of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv today.

EU foreign ministers and other national representatives arrived to take part in the commemorative ceremonies marking the fourth anniversary of the civilian massacre in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

In March 2022, after recapturing the town from the Russians, Ukrainian troops found hundreds of dead civilians.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that Russia is held fully accountable for its crimes," Kallas said on Tuesday.

At the informal Foreign Affairs Council, diplomats will focus on ensuring accountability for Russia's war crimes committed during its war against Ukraine. European allies have been considering setting up a tribunal for Russian war crimes.

"Full accountability for Russian crimes is essential to restoring justice in Europe. Today we will continue our efforts to achieve this," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

Russian officials continue to reject the allegations and claim that the atrocities in Bucha were staged.

The commemoration is also being attended by, among others, the German, Polish and Italian foreign ministers. Representing Belgium, Theodora Gentzis, head of the FPS Foreign Affairs, is attending the ceremony as well.

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